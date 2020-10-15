Maple Ridge Climate Hub’s Kirk Grayson moderated both all-candidates meetings. (Zoom screenshot)

Maple Ridge Climate Hub’s Kirk Grayson moderated both all-candidates meetings. (Zoom screenshot)

Aspiring MLAs for Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge -Mission discuss the environment

Maple Ridge Climate Hub hosted a pair of all-candidates meetings Thursday evening

Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge – Mission candidates gathered virtually to discuss their respective environmental ideas and policy plans on Thursday night.

Maple Ridge Climate Hub played host to the candidates in both ridings on two separate Zoom calls, asking a series of questions on the climate crisis, emissions, agriculture and forestry, forest fires, floods, farming practices, fisheries, and more.

Maple Ridge Climate Hub’s Kirk Grayson moderated both forums, and posed the questions – which the candidates were given in advance.

Candidates were provided with 90 seconds to answer each question.

The first of the debates took place between incumbent NDP MLA Lisa Beare, and her challenger, Cheryl Ashlie of the Liberal Party.

About 25 participants watched as the two local politicians went back and forth.

READ MORE: Candidates debate homelessness, budgets and more

While Beare, whose government called the election, had a number of talking points to answer each question with; at times Ashlie seemed exasperated, and took to jabbing at her opponent.

“I don’t have the luxury of having my notes scripted for me like Lisa does,” she said in response to a question on climate related disasters.

While the two-time Maple Ridge city councillor found herself on the back foot in a couple instances, she iterated the importance environmental issues held with her when deciding to run.

“When I was first reached out to – 16 to 18 months ago – by [Liberal party leader Andrew] Wilkinson there was a stipulation that we aggressively tackle climate change, and I was very heartened by his feelings around it,” Ashlie said.

“There was a ground swell, and we have a lot of candidates who also pushed for more rigorous involvement in the area too.”

Beare referenced the challenge the pandemic has posed to the province a few times in her answers, and wrapped up by saying that COVID-19 has tested all of us.

“We need to build an economy that works for everyone and the environment, and to help, we have the most forward looking climate plan in North America,” Beare said, talking about the Clean B.C. plan, the NDP created with the help of the Green Party.

“We all want our children to inherit a province that has clean air and water, and we’re going to get us there.”

READ MORE: Homelessness, health care chief topics for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows all-candidates forum

The second all-candidates meeting, which began a little over half an hour after the first wrapped up, had to overcome some technical difficulties, but the three candidates involved all got to have their say.

Incumbent NDP MLA Bob D’Eith faced off against challengers Chelsa Meadus of the Liberals, and Matt Trenholm of the Green Party for around 25 Zoom viewers.

This stand-off saw the candidates remove their gloves at times during the debate.

Trenholm took to attacking Clean BC off the bat.

“It was a great step forward,” the Green Party candidate said. “But it doesn’t take us to where we need to be – we need to go even further.”

Trenholm said the glaring issue with the NDP climate plan to achieve net-zero emissions is a massive fracking program for natural gas.

“We’ll be one of the biggest polluters in Western Canada,” he said.

He also aimed his sites on the Liberal party, and their push for a second LNG plant.

“If we want to be carbon neutral by 2045, we have to immediately end oil and gas subsidies,” he said.

Liberal Party candidate Meadus acceded the NDP had a good environmental program, but took a shot at the NDP’s timing of a snap election.

“Clean BC was a good program but it was abandoned – just like the agreement with the Greens – when this election was called.

She said the Liberal Party plans to establish B.C. as a global climate leader, but like her contemporary, Ashlie, did not have many specific party plans to draw attention to.

“We need to look at our policies and make sure they make sense,” she said.

D’eith was swift to jump on the Liberals in his party’s defense.

“It’s astounding that we were a minority government for three-and-a-half years, and the B.C. Liberals don’t even have a climate plan,” he said.

“I have a hard time getting my head around that.”

To hear more detailed answers, the meetings will both be available for viewing on the Maple Ridge Climate Hub YouTube channel.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Climate changemaple ridgeMissionPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge -Mission candidates to discuss climate tonight

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Climate Hub’s Kirk Grayson moderated both all-candidates meetings. (Zoom screenshot)
Aspiring MLAs for Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge -Mission discuss the environment

Maple Ridge Climate Hub hosted a pair of all-candidates meetings Thursday evening

Maple Ridge’s Christmas in the Park and Santa Claus Parade will take a different form this year at the Albion Fairgrounds. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Santa Claus Parade will be drive-through event

Drive-through for Santa Cause will take place at the Albion Fairgrounds

Maple Ridge Climate Hub is hosting a pair of all-candidates forums live on Zoom tonight. (Maple Ridge Climate Hub logo)
Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge -Mission candidates to discuss climate tonight

Maple Ridge Climate Hub is hosting all-candidates meeting focused on local environmental issues

The Chamber of Commerce hosted an all-candidates forum Wednesday for the riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Homelessness, health care chief topics for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows all-candidates forum

Forum hosted by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce

The PJHL returns to action today (Oct. 15), with the Abbotsford/Chilliwack/Mission cohort getting underway starting on Saturday.
PJHL hockey season starting on Saturday for Abbotsford/Chilliwack/Mission cohort group

The Abbotsford Summit Centre being used as the home rink for Ridge Meadows Flames in their cohort

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 cases in B.C., Aug. 27, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1st case of child with rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, shows similarities to Kawasaki disease

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Flash frozen prawns still sitting in cold storage. (BC Prawns image)
3 million pounds of flash frozen, delicious prawns sitting in B.C. cold storage

Global demand for the B.C. specialty plummeted as the COVID-19 pandemic grew

B.C.’s court of appeal is in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered for woman accused of sexually assaulting teen in Surrey

Ruth Marisol Sanhueza, who had been found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference, has won her appeal in court

(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

The social media company says it has two methods for dealing with misinformation on its platforms

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Most Read