Ridge Meadows responded to what was thought to be a robbery Tuesday afternoon in the 22700-block of 119th Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Illustration)

Assault and aftermath lead to three arrests in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested one for alleged assault, then two for obstruction

An assault and its aftermath in downtown Maple Ridge have netted three arrests.

Two men and one woman were taken into custody in connection an alleged assault and what Mounties describe as the subsequent interference by two bystanders on Tuesday afternoon, said Insp. Jayson Lucash – one of Ridge Meadows RCMP top cops.

It started around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, when RCMP received multiple 9-1-1 calls.

Initial reports indicated there was an active robbery occurring in the 22700-block of 119th Avenue, Lucash explained.

The calls prompted what he described as a large police response.

“Upon arrival, police determined that no robbery occurred. However, a 43-year-old woman had been assaulted and a man was subsequently arrested at the scene,” he said, noting the man and woman are known to each other.

Arrests didn’t end there, though.

RELATED: Ridge Meadows RCMP have new mental health unit

“Concurrently, during the course of the investigation, and as police were tending to the victim, a bystanding woman and man continually approached police, yelled at police, and interfering with the investigation,” he said.

The inspector said both bystanders were repeatedly asked not to interfere.

After multiple warnings from police, a 19-year-old woman was arrested for obstruction and causing a disturbance and a 21-year-old man was arrested for obstruction.

“The 19-year-old woman was combative and uncooperative during the arrest,” Lucash noted. “The investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time.”

READ MORE: RCMP staff sergeant living her truth – out and open

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeRCMP

Previous story
PODCAST: Michael Yellowlees – Kilted Scotsman’s second cross Canada tour
Next story
Smoke, pollution trigger air quality advisory in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Environment Canada issues an air quality advisory for the Lower Mainland July 27. It’s expected to last until July 31. (Black Press Media file photo)
Smoke, pollution trigger air quality advisory in Lower Mainland

The Pitt Meadows Airport’s new terminal building. (The News files)
Plane hits fence in hard landing at Pitt Meadows Airport

A helicopter looking for gas leaks flew low over Maple Ridge in October, 2021. (The News files)
Low flying helicopter expected over Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows responded to what was thought to be a robbery Tuesday afternoon in the 22700-block of 119th Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Illustration)
Assault and aftermath lead to three arrests in Maple Ridge