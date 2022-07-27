Assault and aftermath lead to three arrests in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrested one for alleged assault, then two for obstruction

An assault and its aftermath in downtown Maple Ridge have netted three arrests.

Two men and one woman were taken into custody in connection an alleged assault and what Mounties describe as the subsequent interference by two bystanders on Tuesday afternoon, said Insp. Jayson Lucash – one of Ridge Meadows RCMP top cops.

Three arrested during downtown incident. Read our release here; https://t.co/WjClFHdpyT pic.twitter.com/10GBvIsF9x — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) July 27, 2022

It started around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, when RCMP received multiple 9-1-1 calls.

Initial reports indicated there was an active robbery occurring in the 22700-block of 119th Avenue, Lucash explained.

The calls prompted what he described as a large police response.

“Upon arrival, police determined that no robbery occurred. However, a 43-year-old woman had been assaulted and a man was subsequently arrested at the scene,” he said, noting the man and woman are known to each other.

Arrests didn’t end there, though.

“Concurrently, during the course of the investigation, and as police were tending to the victim, a bystanding woman and man continually approached police, yelled at police, and interfering with the investigation,” he said.

The inspector said both bystanders were repeatedly asked not to interfere.

After multiple warnings from police, a 19-year-old woman was arrested for obstruction and causing a disturbance and a 21-year-old man was arrested for obstruction.

“The 19-year-old woman was combative and uncooperative during the arrest,” Lucash noted. “The investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time.”

