Curtis Wayne Sagmoen. (THE NEWS/files)

Crown drops one Vernon assault trial against Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

One charge against Curtis Sagmoen for his upcoming trial in Vernon has been dropped.

B.C. Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin confirmed that while one assault charge as been dropped, the Crown will be proceeding with the assault causing bodily harm charge.

“The Crown stayed count two on a charge of assault, on March 19, 2019. The trial on count one, a charge of assault causing bodily harm involving a different complainant, will proceed on Dec. 9, 2019 in Vernon Supreme Court,” McLaughlin wrote in an email to the Morning Star. “As the matter remains before the court the BCPS will have no comment at this time regarding the reason for the stay.”

The seven-day trial is set seven-day trial begins Dec. 9. A pre-trial conference is set for Oct. 29.

Sagmoen pleaded guilty in February to an unrelated assault charge involving a sex worker in Maple Ridge.

There is currently an investigation into human remains found at or around a Sagmoen family property in the north Okanagan.

Related: Who is Curtis Sagmoen?

Related: Date set for Sagmoen assault trial in Vernon

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Teen girl accused in plot to attack Kamloops school with weapons out on bail

Just Posted

Driver from 2005 vehicle dragging death in Maple Ridge dies

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Crown drops one Vernon assault trial against Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

Start of Maple Ridge B-Line bus service may be delayed

TransLink says new service could start next year, some time

LETTER: ‘No discussion on protecting Thornhill aquifer’

‘Water is a priceless commodity.’

Council balks at new groundwater maps in Maple Ridge’s long-term plan

Wants staff to later vote on removing them, and refer issue to province

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Teen girl accused in plot to attack Kamloops school with weapons out on bail

Judge warned the girl she would be back in jail if she threatened to shoot anyone

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

Trans woman hopes funding cut will send message to B.C. rape crisis group

Rape Relief does not turn transgender women away and often connects them to other services, group says

B.C. sees fourth straight day of record-breaking warmth

Bob Marley said it best: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet

UPDATE: Two avalanches confirmed at Okanagan ski resort, one in hospital

A man has been sent to hospital after an isothermal avalanche at SilverStar March 20

5 to start your day

Chilliwack mayor sits down with health minister, phone scam tricks seniors out of $3.1 million and more

Okanagan man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

Animal sightings have been reported around West Kelowna and the Central Okanagan

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

Most Read