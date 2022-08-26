Kelowna RCMP recently arrested two individuals who combined for a total of 68 recommended charges over two months. (File photo)

Assault on Kelowna teen that ‘shocked community’ leads to arrest 9 months later

17-year-old suffered life-altering injuries on Rail Trail in November 2021

Kelowna RCMP have arrested three men in relation to an assault on a 17-year old boy that happened in Kelowna last November.

On Nov. 9, 2021, three men attacked the boy on the Okanagan Rail Trail, east of Dilworth Drive. The boy needed significant treatment at the hospital as he suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a concussion, dental and nasal fractures and extensive bruising.

The RCMP has investigated over the last several months, leading to identifying the suspects.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, the RCMP arrested three Kelowna-area men accused of the assault. All three of them have been released with conditions and are required to attend their court date on Dec. 15.

“This incident shocked our community and has been life-altering for the victim and his family,” said Supt. Kara Triance, Kelowna Regional Detachment Officer in Charge.”Senseless violence that shift the public’s feelings of safety is intolerable and will be addressed with the full response of our teams.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

