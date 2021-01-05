Residential assessments are up almost six per cent across Maple Ridge. In Silver Valley, seen here, they rose on average 3.7 per cent. (Google)

Residential assessments are up almost six per cent across Maple Ridge. In Silver Valley, seen here, they rose on average 3.7 per cent. (Google)

Assessments rise in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Whonnock, Ruskin among neighbourhoods with largest increases

Assessment bills are in the mail, and residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will see increases in their home’s value.

The average residential assessment in the city of Maple Ridge has gone up 5.8 per cent, and strata properties 2.5 per cent. Business assessments rose four per cent, and light industry 11 per cent.

Values in the eastern neighbourhoods rose most. Residences in the Whonnock neighbourhood were up 9.3 per cent, Ruskin 8.5 per cent, and in the area from 232nd to 264th Streets, between 108 and 128th Avenues, residents will see their assessments increase 9.8 per cent.

The Silver Valley and Fern Crescent area was up an average of 3.7 per cent.

In the City of Pitt Meadows assessments rose 2.8 per cent for residential, 4.7 per cent for strata properties, 4.5 per cent for business and 7.7 per cent for light industry.

For Maple Ridge single-family homes, the average assessment rose from $768,000 to $814,000 in the past year, and in Pitt Meadows from $821,000 to $843,000.

“Despite COVID-19, the Lower Mainland residential real estate market has been resilient,” said BC Assessment deputy assessor Bryan Murao. “For the most part, homeowners can expect relatively moderate increases in value. This incredible strength is a stark contrast to last spring when the market came to a temporary standstill, whereas the remainder of the year had a very steady and rapid recovery.”

“The commercial and industrial markets, however, have been much more varied with both decreases and increases depending upon the specific sector,” he added. “While commercial sales activity has remained low, value changes have been moderate across many property types.”

An increase in assessment does not necessarily mean in increase in your property taxes. Property tax changes are impacted by your assessment relative to your community’s average assessment change.

The annual assessments are an important document for both owners and local governments, as they’re used to calculate property tax rates. Council will be provided with a detailed breakdown of values by property type and neighbourhood later this year, once the appeal process is complete and BC Assessment updates the data.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge council approves 3.6 per cent tax increase

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows starts process of creating first parks, recreation and culture master plan

The BC Assessment Office is an independent group that calculates the values of all properties in the province. Their figures are based on property values as of July 1 of the previous year, as reflected through property sales.

There is a process to appeal your assessment, and information is available on the website bcassessment.ca. There is a deadline of Jan. 31 to appeal your assessment.

 


maple ridgePitt Meadows

