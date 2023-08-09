(Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Clayton Heights

At least 20 people displaced after fire destroys four Surrey homes

No injuries were reported in the three-alarm blaze

No injuries were reported after four houses went up in flames in Surrey Wednesday (Aug. 9).

More than 30 Surrey firefighters battled to gain control of the three-alarm fire in the 19200 block of 73rd Avenue, according to Surrey Fire deputy fire chief Shelley Morris. Over 20 people are unable to return to their homes due to the fire. All but two of them have a place to stay for the night, Morris said.

Surrey fire crews responded to the call of a suspected garage fire around 6 p.m.

The garage was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, Morris said. The fire spread quickly to nearby buildings.

“What we have now are four units that were completely destroyed by fire and we have some damage to other units due to proximity to the fire,” Morris said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Now-Leader has reached out to Surrey RCMP for comment.

One of the homes in the fire in the in the 19200 block of 73rd Avenue in Surrey. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

The plume of smoke could be seen kilometres away.

Smoke from the fire in Clayton Heights can be seen from the 6200 block of Mufford Crescent in Langley. (Photo: @bexmaybury/ Twitter)

More to come…


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
City of Surreyfire

TikTokers’ heart-shaped blaze on Tofino beach in fire ban ignites online fury

