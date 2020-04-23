At least 21 vehicles keyed in Langley neighbourhood, RCMP say

Police are asking for residents in the area for video surveillance

Langley RCMP are asking residents in the Willougby neighbourhood to review video survelliance for possible suspects damaging parked vehicles. (Langley Advance Times file)

At least 21 vehicles were keyed over the past week while parked in a Langley neighbourhood and Mounties are asking the public for more information, according to a release issued by police Thursday morning.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Langley RCMP look for suspects in shoplifting and mail theft crimes

The vehicles were parked in the Willoughby neighbourhood in the area of 72 and 74 Avenues between 202A and 201B Streets, said Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson for Langley RCMP.

“Officers attended and spoke with residents in the area in an attempt to locate video surveillance, she said. “Unfortunately, they were not able to make contact with every resident during that time.”

READ MORE: Crime dip due to social distancing in Langley brief: top cop

Resident who live in the area and have video surveillance of the street are asked to review their recordings for possible suspects damaging vehicles.

Those with surveillance video that might aid police with their investigation are asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley RCMP