Meteorologists call this type of rain pattern an “atmospheric river.” (News file photo)

Meteorologists call this type of rain pattern an “atmospheric river.” (News file photo)

‘Atmospheric river’ rainstorm headed for Lower Mainland, close to 50 mm expected

Heavy rains to start tonight until Thursday eveining

Heavy rains are expected to hit the Lower Mainland, bringing close to 50 millimetres of rain, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Meteorologists call this type of rain pattern an “atmospheric river.” It’s caused by narrow regions in the atmosphere transporting water vapor outside the tropics. Once the vapor hits land, it releases in the form of rain or snow.

“These columns of vapor move with the weather, carrying an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River,” says the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s website. “Like rivers in the sky.”

The Fraser Valley is expected to get 50 to 70 millimetres, and Environment Canada has put out a rainfall warning for the region.

It may be at risk of flash floods, water pooling on roads as well as localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada weatherlowermainland

Previous story
‘Beyond what’s humanly acceptable’: Testimony ends at Quebec long-term care inquest
Next story
Man wanted after at least two cars hacked with axe on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

The submission could be any two-dimensional artwork such as photo, acrylic art or even ink artwork. (The NEWS/files)
City of Pitt Meadows seeking artwork for its Christmas card

Maple Ridge council continues meeting online. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge councillors push back against conduct bylaw

People are welcome to lay a wreath at the cenotaph in Pitt Meadows on Nov. 11, but they must be retrieved by dusk the same day. (The News files)
Royal Canadian Legion cancels official Remembrance Day ceremonies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Flames forward Jack Steffens (17) had a goal and an assist in Abbotsford on Friday, and now has 12 points in 12 games. He is seen here in action against the Langley Trappers. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames win two more, hang onto first place