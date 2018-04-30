A tractor trailer flipped in its side in west Maple Ridge. (RCMP photo)

‪Attention Maple Ridge commuters, trailer flips on its side

Westbound off-ramp down to one lane.

  Apr. 30, 2018 3:00 p.m.
  • News

A tractor trailer hauling a partial modular has flipped on its side along Golden Ears Way and if affecting traffic.

The westbound off-ramp is down to one lane, Ridge Meadows RCMP said.

“Expect delays.” ‬

