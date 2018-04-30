‪Attention Maple Ridge commuters, trailer flips on its side

A tractor trailer hauling a partial modular has flipped on its side along Golden Ears Way and if affecting traffic.
The westbound off-ramp is down to one lane, Ridge Meadows RCMP said.
“Expect delays.”
