Incident occurred Sunday on industrial property in east Maple Ridge

The rider is lifted into a helicopter at Albion elementary. (Shane MacKichan)

Emergency crew responded for an ATV crash at an industrial property in east Maple Ridge on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the 23600-block of River Road around 7:30 p.m.

One person was located with serious injuries, according to a witness.

A medevac helicopter landed at Albion elementary and the rider was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital.

RCMP also attended.