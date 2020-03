A person rolled their ATV along Rippington Road in Pitt Meadows. (Google maps)

One person has been taken to hospital after their all-terrain vehicle rolled over in Pitt Meadows.

The Pitt Meadows Fire Department was called to the scene just after 1 p.m. on Sunday along Rippington Road.

There they found the lone occupant of the vehicle with a head injury, said Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson.

They were sent to Royal Columbian Hospital with the B.C. Ambulance Service.

