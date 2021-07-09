Australian butcher in Maple Ridge has fingers severed in boating accident

Suzanna Roeger injured her hand in a boating accident. (GoFundMe)

A Maple Ridge butcher, known world-wide for her talents, is now facing an uncertain future after a boating accident maimed her left hand.

Suzanna Roeger was hoping to participate in next year’s World Butcher’s Challenge in Sacramento California as a member of Team Australia.

However over the last weekend in June, as she was enjoying a boat ride with friends, her hand became caught in the tow line of a passing boat that dragged her into the water. The accident severed her left pinky finger and also damaged her ring and index fingers.

Her friend Samantha Bull, who started a GoFundMe campaign for the Australian national, said surgeons are trying to save her ring and index fingers but her life and career will see some big changes in the coming months.

Roeger came to canada to hone her butchering techniques. Her ultimate goal was to return to Australia with her new knowledge and share her experiences with other young butchers, noted Bull.

“With such uncertainty happening in her life, I thought we could take one worry off her mind, at least for a little while, as she heals and sorts out what work will look like moving forward,” wrote Bull on the GoFundMe page.

The goal of the fundraiser is $5,000 so Roeger will not have to worry about finances during this time.

So far $4,460 has been raised by 40 donors.

To donate go to ca.gofundme.com.

