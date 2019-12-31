Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Two men have been killed in an avalanche in northwestern B.C.’s Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park.

The BC Coroners Service says the men, who were in their early 20s, were with a third man snowboarding in the area when the avalanche hit Monday afternoon.

The service says in a statement the men who were killed were from Haines, Alaska.

It says it is investigating to determine how, where and by what means the men died.

The park is known for its river systems and has been designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Avalanche Canada has reported dangerous conditions in many areas of B.C. after a series of snow storms swept the province.

READ MORE: Crews search for missing 34-year-old skier near Rossland

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. resident among eight charged in Ontario child exploitation probe
Next story
Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

Just Posted

Walker Jr. on cusp of Cooperstown

Right-fielder from Maple Ridge on 86.1 per cent of ballots revealed so far.

Ridge Meadows Flames recharge for PJHL Winter Classic

PJHL Winter Classic runs Jan. 3-5 in Richmond

Record numbers for Christmas Haven in Maple Ridge

Hundreds take part in Christmas Eve event

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Top Stories 2019: Cost of ‘attractants’ to increase in new year after deadly year for bears

City considers implementing changes by March 1

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Snow amounts of 20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Christmas without Carson: How Langley family copes after 14-year-old’s death in park

‘I’m pretty much pretending there is no Christmas’ dad says

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Most Read