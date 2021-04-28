A road closed sign is placed at the bottom of a steep hill after several snow storms made some roads unuseable in North Vancouver Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A road closed sign is placed at the bottom of a steep hill after several snow storms made some roads unuseable in North Vancouver Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Avalanche safety efforts on B.C. highways get solid marks from auditor general

Michael Pickup said report found avalanche deaths on B.C. highways are rare

British Columbia is effectively managing highway avalanche risks, says a report by the province’s auditor general that examined two decades of data.

Michael Pickup said Tuesday an audit by his office found avalanche deaths on B.C. highways are rare and road closures are declining, but improvements can still be made.

The audit reviewed historical data from 2000 to 2020 and examined results from the Transportation Ministry’s avalanche safety program from 2018 to 2020.

Pickup told a news conference there haven’t been any avalanche-related deaths on provincial highways in the last 20 years.

“And over the same time frame we have seen a decrease in both the frequency and duration of closures due to avalanches.”

The audit says the last highway avalanche deaths were in 1999 when two Transportation Ministry employees were caught in an avalanche.

Pickup said the audit reviewed data from a long period of time because the weather changes the severity of avalanche seasons.

The audit also found the ministry provides timely avalanche forecasts to highway users, maintenance contractors and emergency services.

It recommended that the ministry update the 1,600 avalanche paths it has mapped to reflect changes from a variety of factors, including vegetation growth, fires and logging activity.

Pickup said the ministry accepted the audit’s eight recommendations to improve highway user safety and reliability. In its response, the ministry has committed to update its avalanche path data by next winter.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Auditor GeneralAvalanche

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hundreds of travellers landing in Canada test positive for COVID-19 variants
Next story
New Westminster school district votes to immediately cancel police liaison program

Just Posted

xx
Video evidence sought by Langley RCMP in multiple sexual assaults

Maple Ridge man identified as a suspect

London Drugs is inviting local restaurateurs whose businesses are suffering during the pandemic to submit products to be sold on their store shelves. (Malin Jordan)
Maple Ridge London Drugs offering shelf space to local struggling restaurateurs

Only one local business featured so far

Larry Walker Jr. in BC place stadium when he played for the Montreal Expos in April 1994.
Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker featured in new book about the Expos

Author says hall of fame voters finally got it right

Send your cooking questions via email to Chef Dez at: dez@chefdez.com
ON COOKING: Mrs. Chef Dez creates ham and cheese scones, perfect for Mother’s Day

Be sure not to overmix the scones or they will be tough

A motorcyclist and a sedan collided at the intersection of Hale Road and Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows Thursday evening. (Special to The News)
Man rescued by family after crashing into water-filled ditch in Pitt Meadows

Man was face-down before being rescued Thursday evening

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

Abbotsford Law Courts (Photo: Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford man convicted of having 1,700 child-porn images

Keith Thibodeau argued that someone else could have saved the photos on his devices

Workers in British Columbia can receive up to three hours of paid leave in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination. (CHI Franciscan)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization

The Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)
B.C. families invited to ‘camp out’ at home in support of COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

The Disney store at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.
Metro Vancouver Disney stores among 18 closing in Canada, insider report speculates

Staff in the retail locations have not yet been informed of the company’s plans – which have not been made public

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
Brighter days coming in May for B.C.’s long COVID-19 battle

Vaccine supply set to rise as drop-in clinics ration what’s left

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, Rich Coleman, who was the minister responsible for gaming for more than a decade is set to testify today at the money laundering public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former Liberal gaming minister to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Rich Coleman, a six-term former member of the B.C. legislature is the latest of several politicians to appear before the Cullen Commission

Most Read