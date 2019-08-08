(Pixabay)

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

A report from the country’s telecommunications regulator found the average Canadian is paying a lot less in cellphone bills these days.

In a Thursday report, Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said that plans with more than five gigabytes of data dropped by 35 per cent in 2018, down from $78 in 2016 to $51 in 2018.

The cost of plans less than five gigabytes also dipped by 28 per cent.

Those who still have cable are also paying less as prices for average television packages as prices dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years.

In total, the average monthly cost for wireless, Internet, television and home phone services, combined, dropped by 11 per cent.

READ MORE: CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

READ MORE: Canadians to get low-cost data-only mobile phone plans within 90 days: CRTC

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows firehall building height and costs rising

Council approves new conceptual design, may cost $15 million

Test results improve, Whonnock Lake re-opens

Fraser Health says water now meets standards

Metro Vancouver visitors leave calling cards at Maple Ridge stream

Garbage cans overwhelmed on long weekend

Collecting opinions about big Pitt Meadows development

Hearing support for, and opposition to, North Lougheed Study Area

B.C. Day overwhelms river area residents

People enjoy Maple Ridge, but leaving too much trash

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

ZZ Top cancels PNE concert due to drummer’s illness

Frank Beard has been directed by doctors to recuperate before resuming performances

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

Police make arrest, seize boats amid fraud investigation at Lower Mainland dealership

RCMP investigating alleged fraudulent business practices at Surrey’s Breakwater Marine

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

BC Ferries passengers want more food choices, better Wi-Fi and quiet areas

More than 10,000 people weigh in on plans for four new vessels

Most Read