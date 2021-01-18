Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)

B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

B.C. continues to administer both kinds of COVID-19 vaccine, preparing for a slowdown in deliveries next week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

B.C. has received 26,775 doses in its latest shipments, mostly the Pfizer vaccine, plus the last currently scheduled shipments of Moderna vaccine that arrived on Friday.

Despite the temporary slowdown in deliveries to Canada, B.C. remains on track to complete its vaccination of high-risk health care employees and seniors in care by the end of March as planned, Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in their regular update Jan. 18.

Public health officials reported three days of test results, with 584 in the 24 hours up to Saturday, another 445 up to Sunday and 301 up to Monday, for a total of 1,631 since the last report on Friday. There were 31 additional COVID-19-related deaths over the three days, and as of Monday, there were 343 coronavirus patients in hospital, 68 in critical care.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

