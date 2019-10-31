Paper ballot scanners and other new technology allow B.C. voters to go to any available table, reducing lineups when voting. (Elections B.C.)

B.C. aims to register provincial voters starting at age 16

Voting age remains 18, candidates to get access to strata buildings

The B.C. government is moving ahead with a range of changes to how provincial elections are conducted, including the registration of future voters starting at age 16.

Attorney General David Eby introduced changes to the B.C.’s election law Thursday, based on recommendations from B.C.’s Chief Electoral Officer, Anton Boegman. Starting voter registration at 16, which is already available for federal voters’ lists, is a way to increase the registration rate for young voters, Eby told the legislature. The voting age remains at 18.

Other changes include introducing ballot scanners for B.C. elections, similar to the counting machines used in many local government elections.

more to come…

Previous story
Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract
Next story
B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

Just Posted

Spooky Lane goes all out for Halloween

Residents of this popular Pitt Meadows street were expecting 1,000 trick or treaters

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows cops in Halloween spirit

Wishing everyone a safe night

Runners finish strong at zone championships

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes qualify for coming provincials

Chilliwack-Kent MLA says farmers are receiving threats of violence from animal rights activists

Laurie Throness introduced a bill to increase penalties for trespassing on farms

VIDEO: Countdown to BC Summer Games continues in Maple Ridge with volunteer rally

Teams led by 14 directors will be working over the coming months in preparation for the July games

Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract

Discovery came as he was signing rental agreement for $1,000-a-month suite

B.C. aims to register provincial voters starting at age 16

Voting age remains 18, candidates to get access to strata buildings

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Would you be happy to avoid the rain? Or is this government going too far?

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Negotiations break down between Metro Vancouver bus drivers, employer as strike looms

Unifor members will be able to legally pursue job action as of midnight Friday

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

Man arrested in connection to violent outburst on bus driver in Burnaby

Burnaby Mounties arrested a man under the Mental Health Act on Thursday linked to unrelated incident

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

Loss of reforms would have ‘catastrophic effect’ on rates, David Eby says

Most Read