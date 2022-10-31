In this file photo, Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, on March 10, 2022. On Oct. 31, he announced a new payment model for family doctors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

In this file photo, Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, on March 10, 2022. On Oct. 31, he announced a new payment model for family doctors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. announces long-awaited new payment model for family doctors

New model promises compensation based on time spent, complexity of visits

B.C. announced a new payment system for family doctors Monday (Oct. 31), which promises to compensate them based on total time spent rather than by patient visit.

The much-awaited new model will offer an alternative to the fee-for-service system, which family doctors have long pegged as one of the primary causes of the province’s doctor shortage. Doctors argued the current system, which pays them the same rate regardless of the complexity or length of a visit, has left them underpaid and burned out.

The new model offers a significant increase in pay and better incentives to spend whatever time is needed with patients.

In 2021/22, the average full-time family physician made $250,000, an estimated $80,000 to $88,000 of which went to overhead costs. Under the new payment system, a full-time physician will make $385,000, before overhead costs.

The new system will come into effect on Feb. 1, 2023. It will be up to family physicians if they want to apply for it or remain under the fee-for-service model.

More to come.

READ ALSO: More than 60% of B.C. adults have no family doctor or poor access to one: poll

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaDoctorsHealthcare

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Truck accident snarls traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

Just Posted

There was extensive damage to the drivers side cab in this truck accident on Monday morning on the Golden Ears Bridge. (The News)
Truck accident snarls traffic on Golden Ears Bridge

Harby Bhandal is hosting a Nov. 5 food drive in Maple Ridge for the Friends in Need Food Bank. (Harby Bhandal Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge realtor hosts food drive in Albion

Ross Davies spotted these two black bears down by Kanaka Creek this autumn, and couldn’t resist grabbing a shot. “Because everyone can use a bear hug sometimes,” he said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: The power of an embrace

Melissa Rollit (left) and Gordana Dimovska (right) created the <em>What Was Taken</em> exhibit for the Maple Ridge Museum with the help of the Yoshizawa family and the Nikkei National Museum and Cultural Centre. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
New Maple Ridge Museum exhibit explores horrific treatment of Japanese Canadians