Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims is a former president of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation and NDP MP. (Hansard TV)

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

B.C.’s citizens services minister Jinny Sims has resigned from cabinet after a special prosecutor was appointed to investigate undisclosed accusations.

Premier John Horgan issued a statement late Friday afternoon confirming he has accepted the resignation.

“This afternoon, I was advised by the Attorney General [David Eby] of the appointment of a special prosecutor for an RCMP investigation related to Jinny Sims,” Horgan said.

Horgan appointed Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson to take on Sims’ cabinet responsibilities while the investigation unfolds. Neither Horgan nor Sims identified the nature of the investigation, with Sims saying she has legal advice to say nothing publicly.

Since being named to the NDP cabinet in the portfolio responsible for government information security and disclosure, Sims has been caught up in two controversies. One involved allegations that she used private channels to communicate with her staff, avoiding the freedom of information law her ministry is mandated to enforce.

The other stems from her previous role as an NDP MP. A former constituency assistant alleged that Sims wrote reference letters for 10 Pakistani citizens, some of whom were on lists of U.S. security risks. The former assistant made the allegations in a letter to B.C.’s conflict of interest commissioner.

RELATED: Sims says B.C. Liberal allegations just ‘gotcha politics’

RELATED: Sims accused of secret B.C. legislature office dealings

Sims issued a statement immediately after the premier’s announcement.

“I have not been given details of any allegations but there was no credibility to previous public allegations,” Sims said. “I am confident that my name will be cleared but do not want to distract from the important work of government in the meantime.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City does not need new approvals from ALC
Next story
Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

Just Posted

New primary care centre now open in Maple Ridge

Located at Ridge Meadows Hospital, 12th in the province

Random acts of kindness a memorial for hockey player

Maple Ridge’s Trulsen died in rec game in Langley

Four days to vote early in Maple Ridge, before the big election day

Or, you can vote up to Oct. 15 at Elections Canada office

Clothing donation bins still banned in Pitt Meadows

Pitt reviewing ban, Vancouver again allowing bins

Letter: How dare you ridicule climate strikers?

Disagrees with columnist on protests

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Most Read