A WestJet Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen parked at a gate at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A WestJet Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen parked at a gate at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. CDC stops posting COVID flight exposures ahead of vaccine mandate for travellers

All travellers on planes and trains in B.C. must be fully vaccinated

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is no longer notifying the public of COVID-19 exposures on flights, trains, buses or cruise ships.

The B.C. CDC said that the changeover, which came into effect Nov. 16, comes just ahead of federal regulations that require all airline, rail and cruise ship passengers to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30.

After that time, only people who qualify for very limited exemptions, such as medical inability to get a vaccine, will be able to travel without providing proof of vaccination.

Close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case will be contacted directly by public health.

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils Canada’s new COVID vaccine passport for domestic, international travel

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. residents can buy essential goods in U.S., return without PCR test: CBSA
Next story
Hwy. 7 congested west of Agassiz as cleanup continues

Just Posted

Ineke Boekhorst, chair of the Starfish Backpack Program for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, is hoping people are generous this year for the annual Christmas Plant Fundraiser for the Starfish Pack Program. (The News files)
Christmas plant fundraiser for hungry children in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge author Cathy Ace has been nominated for an international fictional crime writing award. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge author shorlisted for international crime novel award

Anthony Rota being dragged by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole to the podium playfully, after his re-election as House Speaker. (Screenshot/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP loses the Speaker race

Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are going to be hit with 40 to 80 millimetres of rain on Nov. 24, according to the statement (NEWS file photo).
Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley to be hit by 40 to 80 mm of rain starting Wednesday night