Saanich Police arrested Jesse Doig on Tuesday, charged in connection with a sexual assault in the 3900 block of Wolf Street on March 17, 2019. The 23-year-old Saanich man faces charges of sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter, and forcible confinement when he appears in court later today. (Facebook)

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

Saanich Police have confirmed Jesse Doig, a 23-year-old Saanich man, was arrested on May 7 in relation to three charges connected to a sexual assault in March.

According to Doig’s facebook page he is an employee at The Cridge Centre for the Family, a charity with the aim of ‘manifesting the love of Jesus Christ by rendering aid and services to children, adults and families’ as stated on their website.

Doig has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter and forcible confinement.

Brandishing a knife, a suspect entered a townhouse in the 3900-block of Wolf Street on March 17 around 2 a.m. and sexually assaulted a woman who was visiting friends for the University of Victoria.

“This was very traumatic crime that significantly impacted the 22-year-old female victim,” said Sgt. Julie Fast. “We have remained in close communication with her and are ensuring that support services are available to her as our investigation moves forward as a result of this arrest.”

Police arrested Doig late Tuesday night following what Fast described was a “lengthy investigation.”

Doig’s next court appearance will be Monday morning in the B.C. Provincial Court House.


