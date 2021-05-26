Denali National Park in Alaska. (Nic McPhee/Wikimedia)

Denali National Park in Alaska. (Nic McPhee/Wikimedia)

B.C. climber in critical condition after falling 1,000 feet from Alaska mountain

Burnaby man ‘alive but unresponsive due to multiple traumatic injuries’

A Canadian climber was in critical condition after falling nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) while climbing Denali, in Alaska, park officials said.

A statement from Denali National Park and Preserve identified the climber as 31-year-old Adam Rawski, of Burnaby, B.C. According to the statement, climbers Monday evening at the 17,200-feet (5,2439meter) high camp on Denali saw an un-roped climber take a tumbling fall of nearly 1,000 feet (305 meters) from Denali Pass, which is at 18,200 feet (5,547 meters) .

Guides from the high camp responded, and a park helicopter, which had been out doing glacier monitoring surveys, was able to mobilize for an evacuation, arriving on site within a half-hour of receiving the initial report, the statement said.

The statement described Rawski as “alive but unresponsive due to multiple traumatic injuries.” The climber was taken to an Anchorage hospital in critical condition, the statement says.

Denali is North America’s tallest mountain at 20,310 feet (6,190 meters).

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Bill to align Canada’s laws with UN Indigenous declaration passes 3rd reading
Next story
Alberta revives ‘turn-off-taps’ resources bill that sparked legal row with B.C.

Just Posted

Lyn, one of the volunteers at this years seniors’ tax clinic. (Special to The News)
Hundreds of seniors taxes filed, thanks to Ridge Meadows Senior Society volunteers

Five volunteers worked Wednesdays and Fridays in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ethan Page, Jack Emley-Graham, Aidan Scarcella, Marshall Guo, Daisy Li, Jessica Yoon, Diamond Gao, Ivy Threatful, Lily Carlisle, Afton Carlisle, and Ella Treleaven all won scholarships. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge secondary student wins $110,000 scholarship

Highlights long list of MRSS grads to win major academic awards

GM Restaurant in Maple Ridge. (Trip Advisor photo)
Ridge Meadows restaurants react to restrictions relaxing

Pitt Meadows - Maple Ridge eateries cautiously optimistic on new provincial guidelines

The car conflict ended at 227 Street at 119 Avenue. (The News files)
Police seek footage of brothers playing bumper cars on Maple Ridge streets

Ridge Meadows RCMP are looking to piece together sequence of events from May 10

Maria Perretta, executive director of the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society. (Special to The News)
New virtual programming for seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Collaboration between the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society and centres across Metro Vancouver

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

As British Columbia lays out plans to shed COVID-19 restrictions, the person who ensures fair access to government resources is calling for caution. (AP/Matt Dunham)
B.C. ombudsperson urges caution if governments adopt COVID-19 vaccine passports

Governments must offer clear legislation or policy directions about how vaccine certifications are used, Jay Chalke urges

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Single vehicle crash kills 3 in Kelowna

Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed until further notice

People gather next to the Lachine Canal on a warm spring day in Montreal, Saturday, May 15, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. A machine learning model used health data collected routinely to predict the majority of people most likely to develop the disease, says the lead author of a study that suggests the findings could be used to create targeted prevention programs years before someone develops the disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Knowing diabetes risk years ahead could mean targeted prevention, lower costs: study

The data can help develop targeted population-wide strategies to reduce disease prevalence among high-risk groups

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Watchdog says immigration applicants need easier access to info on their files

‘They need to give more information without having to wait for people to ask for it’

Most Read