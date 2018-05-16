B.C. conservation officers euthanize coyote after young child attacked

A four-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote in Burnaby, BC Conservation Officer Service says

A four-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a coyote Tuesday outside his home in Burnaby.

Burnaby RCMP said that the child was playing outside in the Sperling-Broadway neighbourhood Tuesday when a coyote attacked him, at about 5:15 p.m.

He suffered minor injuries and was transported to BC Children’s Hospital, police said.

B.C. Conservation Officer Services said officers located a coyote nearby late Tuesday evening that matched “the behaviour of the animal” that attacked the boy, and it was euthanized.

The service is reminding the public to report aggressive and threatening behaviour to its RAPP line 24/7 at 1-877-952-7277.

