B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Abbotsford MP Ed Fast has cited Andrew Scheer’s leadership as a reason for declining a position in the Conservative shadow cabinet.

“Mr. Scheer and I recently had a conversation about where I could fit into his Shadow Cabinet, and I expressed my desire not to be included at this time,” Fast said in a statement provided to The News.

“Mr. Scheer is entitled to surround himself with a team that fully supports his leadership. I am looking forward to remaining fully engaged in the affairs of our caucus and to holding Justin Trudeau’s government to account for its actions.”

A request to speak to Fast about the subject was turned down.

Scheer’s leadership has been called into question since he failed to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in October’s federal election.

more to come

