The mudslide ripped the mountain open down to bedrock, creating a waterfall and leaving a wide debris field.

B.C. couple survives wildfire but home now threatened by mudslide

Princeton couple’s home 40 feet from mudslide that took out three out-buildings

Leslie Rowlett and her partner Glenn Pennington moved to the Princeton area in 2015.

Relocating from North Vancouver, she said they came to “enjoy the peace and quiet.”

Last summer the couple was evacuated from their home along Highway 5A for 15 days while a wildfire burned around their property.

RELATED: Still no answers in cause of Princeton wildfire

Then last Tuesday – and possibly as a result of the efforts of fire crews to break that out-of-control blaze – approximately one kilometre of debris crashed down the mountain, destroying three of their outbuildings and creating a waterfall in their backyard.

Now along with other residents living below Allison Creek, the pair is watching water levels anxiously and preparing as best they can for potential flooding.

“It’s been a little stressful,” said Rowlett. “But I love it here. If you want to live in Mother Nature you have got to deal with these things.”

The mudslide that ended just 40 feet from the couple’s home occurred about 9:30 p.m.

Rowlett heard rumbling and thought perhaps a large truck was starting up in the area.

“Trees and rocks and crap came right down the hillside.”

RELATED: Work continues to deal with flooding

A pump house used for irrigation, an elaborate garden shed and an outhouse were decimated.

Had Rowlett been near any of those buildings “I’d be dead. Oh yeah, I would have been. I don’t even want to think about what could have happened.”

She said it appears the slide started in the area where fire crews had built roads and created breaks in an effort to contain the 2017 wildfire.

“With all the stuff they were doing behind us, it undermined a lot of the ground.” The property is insured, but there is no estimate yet on the cost of replacing the buildings or the landscape.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Three outbuildings were completely destroyed by what Rowlett referred to as “carnage.”

Previous story
Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules
Next story
Broncos tribute concert to attract more than 30 NHLers

Just Posted

Fraser Valley zone gets two more officers to help wildlife

Based in Maple Ridge as of next fall

Maple Ridge teachers union president moving up

Serra gets promotion in BCTF

Parent advisory council chair Dumore will run for school board trustee

Murray the only incumbent running in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Surrey family enjoys the simple life, in rural Maple Ridge

Learning curve though on Whonnock hobby farm

Metro Vancouver board backtracks on pay raise, retirement hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Homes for the homeless pop up at site of Vancouver tent city

Sugar Mountain tent city was shut down by the city over health and safety concerns in December

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Elephant seal claims B.C. beach for its annual moulting

This seal will be confined to land, sleeping, shedding its fur and losing 25 per cent of its body weight

Most Read