B.C. Court of Appeal dismisses Chilliwack septuagenarian’s fatal hit-and-run sentence appeal

Linnea Labbee outside the Chilliwack Law Courts on April 1, 2021. Labbee was sentenced to two years less a day with two years of probation on Aug. 18, 2021 for failure to stop at crosswalk accident that caused the death of a 78-year-old woman. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The B.C. Court of Appeal has dismissed a Chilliwack septuagenarian’s sentence appeal in a fatal hit-and-run case from 2016.

Linnea Labbee, 73, was was convicted in April of 2021 of one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident after she hit and killed 78-year-old Fourghozaman Firoozian in her pickup truck on Mary Street on Dec. 1, 2016.

Labbee not only drove away after killing Firoozian but she concocted an elaborate false alibi that complicated the police investigation.

She claimed innocence right up until the moment of being sentenced to two years less a day in jail with two years probation.

Labbee filed an appeal of her sentence that was heard in the Court of Appeal in Vancouver on May 4. It took just 45 minutes for the three-justice panel to reject the appeal.

The conviction last spring capped off a trial in Chilliwack in which Labbee had no lawyer and defended herself.

The judge said she took the age and health of the offender into consideration in sentencing her to the Alouette Correctional Centre for Women in Maple Ridge. Justice Brown noted there was no specific health condition that prevented Labbee from going to jail, and she would receive medical care there for any health issues she has.

