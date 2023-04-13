Media wait outside court in Vancouver, B.C., June 2, 2015. The B.C. Court of Appeal has quashed the conviction of a woman in the drowning death of a toddler, saying the original outcome was “the product of a miscarriage of justice.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Media wait outside court in Vancouver, B.C., June 2, 2015. The B.C. Court of Appeal has quashed the conviction of a woman in the drowning death of a toddler, saying the original outcome was “the product of a miscarriage of justice.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Court of Appeal quashes conviction of babysitter in toddler’s drowning

Tammy Bouvette pled guilty in 2013 to criminal negligence in Cranbrook death of Iyanna Teeple

An appeal court has quashed the conviction of a British Columbia woman in the drowning death of a toddler she was babysitting, saying the original outcome was “the product of a miscarriage of justice.”

Tammy Bouvette was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty in 2013 to the lesser charge of criminal negligence in the death of 19-month-old Iyanna Teeple in Cranbrook, B.C.

The toddler was found unconscious and not breathing in a bathtub on May 26, 2011, and was flown to a Calgary hospital, where she later died.

The B.C. Court of Appeal ruling issued Wednesday says police and/or the BC Prosecution Service failed to disclose to Bouvette’s lawyers several items of key evidence.

The ruling notes that it did not find bad faith or malice on behalf of the Crown, but the non-disclosure meant Bouvette was “deprived (of) the opportunity to make an informed decision about how to plead.”

The ruling orders a stay of proceedings, saying retrying her case would be “unjust” and an “abuse of process” as she had already served her whole sentence.

“She has already been punished for the offence of criminal negligence causing death. It would amount to punishing the appellant again for succeeding in having her guilty plea and conviction quashed,” the decision states.

The court also notes that Bouvette, who had a history of addiction, relapsed after being charged, lost custody of her children and was assaulted in jail due to being perceived as a “baby killer,” which resulted in her being moved to segregation.

It also says “she has struggled with addiction issues, homelessness, poverty, social isolation, and physical and mental health challenges” since being released from custody.

READ MORE: Possible miscarriage of justice in B.C. woman’s conviction in toddler drowning: prosecutor

Law and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
1 dead, 3 injured in avalanche in northwestern B.C.
Next story
Engineering firm fined $1M over B.C. spill linked to 85 trout deaths

Just Posted

Vincent Bryant is a business development expert who is speaking at a Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows event on April 25. (Chamber of commerce/Special to The News)
Business expert comes to Maple Ridge for chamber of commerce seminar

Jessica Hailstone (left) and Caitlyn Domijan are the founders of The Collective Markets, and will be running the spring market event at Pitt Meadows Airport on April 22 and 23. (The Collective Markets/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Airport hosts massive spring market event

The illustrated concept for the CP Rail underpass project located at Harris Road. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows residents speak out against requested $50 million for Harris Road underpass

Andy van de Wetering makes sure to get his five kilometre hike in rain-or-shine. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Maple Ridge man to finish 1,800 km walk for friend battling cancer