An Edmonton Oiler fan has his COVID-19 vaccination proof checked before entering the Saddledome for pre-season NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An Edmonton Oiler fan has his COVID-19 vaccination proof checked before entering the Saddledome for pre-season NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

B.C. COVID-19 cases continue decline, 338 more on Tuesday

Active infections also declining, one death since Monday

B.C. public health teams reported 338 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with one additional death in the past 24 hours.

A new outbreak has been reported at Ridge Meadows Hospital in Fraser Health, with 23 health care facilities currently dealing with coronavirus outbreaks. An outbreak at Swedish Assisted Living Residence in Burnaby has been declared over.

As new infections have trended down since October, the number of active cases in the province has also declined, with 3,568 as of Nov. 16. From Nov. 8-14, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 60.5% of cases, and from Nov. 1-14, they accounted for 68.5% of hospitalizations, out of the roughly 13% of the B.C. population that is not yet fully vaccinated.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week. Parents are being urged to register their children aged 5-11 for vaccination, with approval expected as early as this week by Health Canada.

RELATED: Expect COVID-19 vaccine available for B.C. kids by Christmas

RELATED: Moderna joins Pfizer in applying to supply Canadian children

New and active cases for Nov. 16 by region:

• 160 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,297 active

• 40 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 506 active

• 39 new cases in Interior Health, 683 active

• 57 new cases in Northern Health, 510 active

• 42 new cases in Island Health, 513 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Police vehicle involved in collision in Maple Ridge
Next story
Missing Maple Ridge resident found safely

Just Posted

New head coach Brent Hughes has the Ridge Meadows Flames in a battle for first place this season. (Flames Youtube/Special to The News)
New coach has Maple Ridge juniors in race for first

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team helping through the flooding. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team aids in Mission during flooding

B.C. Hydro’s spill along with heavy rains prompted a flood alert downstream of Alouette Dam on Monday. (Alouette River Management Society/Special to The News)
Diminishing risk of new flooding on Alouette, says B.C. Hydro

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)
Lower Mainland woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search for others ongoing