Real estate registry proposed by B.C. NDP Government. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

The B.C. government is looking to launch a new registry, open to the public, that will list anyone who owns real estate in the province.

The registry, a first in Canada, aims to end the hidden ownership of property.

Finance Minister Carol James said Wednesday the registry will give tax auditors and law enforcement agencies information needed to fight tax evasion, tax fraud and money laundering.

“British Columbia has developed a reputation as an attractive place to anonymously invest and hide wealth. Right now in B.C., real estate investors can hide behind numbered companies, offshore and domestic trusts, and corporations,” James said.

The proposed legislation is part of a report that includes the draft of the land owner transparency act, which could authorize the collection of beneficial ownership information, as well as the creation and administration of the public registry.

The public can share feedback on that report until Aug. 19.

Other plans include introducing a new law to track pre-sale condominium contract assignments, sharing information on the homeowner grant with federal tax officials, and establishing a federal-provincial working group on tax fraud and money laundering.

Previous story
‘My friends aren’t going to sell me stuff to hurt me’: South Surrey overdose victim
Next story
Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Just Posted

Marijuana seized from Maple Ridge dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Maple Ridge secondary alumni wins Governor General award

Jeff Chen, MRSS alumni receives the Governor General award at his SFU convocation.

Forced out of airport hangar

Pitt Meadows Airport board refuses to renew lease

Pitt Meadows Khalsa Darbar Society applying for space for religious gatherings, weddings

Non-conforming use application for existing building on property

Fry and fathers celebrated at Maple Ridge fish release

The anual ARMS Father’s Day fish release was held at Maple Ridge Park on Sunday

B.C. sets deadline for Indigenous salmon farm consent

All 120 operations will need agreements by 2022, province says

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

B.C. creates public registry to track real estate owners

The first registry of its kind in Canada aims to end the hidden property ownership

Polygamous wife appeals conviction in B.C. child bride case

Emily Blackmore was found guilty of taking her underage daughter to U.S. to marry church leader

Sample craft beer, cider, mead, vodka at Langley Libations Tour

Four artisan beverage businesses in Langley take part in Sunday tour

Police watchdog called to Kelowna after car destroyed in crash

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

‘My friends aren’t going to sell me stuff to hurt me’: South Surrey overdose victim

SPECIAL REPORT: First in a two-part series on Peninsula families losing a loved one to fentanyl

Most Read