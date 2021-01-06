Bernard and Max Trest launched COVID Reported Facebook page to crowdsource and compile exposures at workplaces, etc., that may otherwise not be being made public. (Contributed photo)

Bernard and Max Trest launched COVID Reported Facebook page to crowdsource and compile exposures at workplaces, etc., that may otherwise not be being made public. (Contributed photo)

B.C. dad, son launch online map for anonymous COVID-19 reporting

Bernard Trest said ‘COVID Reported’ initiative is about helping people protect themselves

A White Rock father who filed suit against the provincial government last fall for its COVID-19 back-to-school plan has now launched an online effort to compile “critical data that we all have a right to know about and responsibility to share,” when it comes to preventing spread of the virus.

Bernard Trest said he and his son Max started the ‘COVID Reported’ Facebook page to show where exposure events have occurred locally, as well as highlight sites where safety protocols aren’t being followed – information that Trest says authorities and places of business haven’t been sufficiently forthcoming about.

“There is a deadly virus circulating and we are being kept in the dark about critical… information about specifically where the virus is within our communities,” Trest wrote in a Jan. 3 email to Peace Arch News.

Many businesses have been refusing to publicly share information on COVID-19 exposure events at their establishments, he continued, and B.C. health authorities “essentially list absolutely nothing as if a deadly virus is not circulating in our communities.”

Trest first went public with concerns about COVID-19 safety protocols in July, in connection with B.C.’s plan to return students to class last September. In August, he was one of two parents to file suit against the ministers of health and education, seeking an injunction restraining the ministries from moving ahead with back-to-school plans that didn’t include a mandatory mask policy in classrooms or compel physical distancing amongst students within the same learning group.

That application was dismissed in October, however, Trest said others are continuing to champion the school cause.

READ MORE: B.C. Supreme Court tosses White Rock dad’s challenge of province’s school reopening plans

Meanwhile, he and Max hope to take the COVID Reported initiative Canada-wide. As of Tuesday morning (Jan. 5), it had more than 1,500 followers.

COVID Reported, Trest said, encourages people to submit exposure tips in a private message. In addition to disclosing their own contact information (which Trest says is for verification purposes only and will not be made public), tipsters are asked to include supporting documents and details such as dates, as well as photos or screenshots of the exposure location if possible. Businesses noted violating COVID-19 safety protocols may also be reported, he said.

Trest said he and Max will endeavour to verify the tips, however, followers are encouraged to “do your own due diligence prior to making decisions based on this information.”

“We are not posting any data blindly as COVID Reported is not a ‘gossip’ type site,” Trest added.

The site will be updated daily, he said, including a map showing the reported locations, dates of exposures and how many days between the exposure and notification.

Trest said the effort is about transparency around where COVID-19 infections are occurring, and helping people protect themselves from exposure.

“We are far from out of the woods and based on what we see in other provinces, the UK, and the United States, the COVID-19 situation in BC will get much worse,” he said.

“Since the BC CDC did not create and run a COVID Alert type app and since they refuse to provide transparency, it’s up to us as citizens to do it and share critical lifesaving data.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreywhite rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Long pandemic could add to extremism, decline in democracy: Defence Department report

Just Posted

Fur-Bearers’ Lesley Fox said ,”Black bears are a natural, normal part of the landscape here in the Lower Mainland.” (William Snow photo)
Reward offered for info on potential Pitt Meadows poaching incident

The Fur-Bearers put $1,000 up to find out who shot a black bear found near Pitt Lake

Archer Reid was the first baby born in 2021 at Ridge Meadows Hospital. (The Reid family/Special to The News)
Baby New Year meets grandmother in Ridge Meadows Hospital ICU – a day before she passes away

Archer Reid was born at 4:50 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021

Maple Ridge’s Doug Ubell caught some photographs recently that he was anxious to share, one taken while on the Trans-Canada Trail looking southwest towards the Pitt River Bridge, and another from on Golden Ears Bridge. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Bridging the gap – local crossings from different vantage points

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Residential assessments are up almost six per cent across Maple Ridge. In Silver Valley, seen here, they rose on average 3.7 per cent. (Google)
Assessments rise in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Whonnock, Ruskin among neighbourhoods with largest increases

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Dia. (Special to The News)
Glitter and colour command holiday art from Grade 3ers in Pitt Meadows

Children from Edith McDermott Elementary share a variety of Christmas-related drawings, paintings

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

B.C. reports 428 more cases Tuesday, eight deaths

Bernard and Max Trest launched COVID Reported Facebook page to crowdsource and compile exposures at workplaces, etc., that may otherwise not be being made public. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad, son launch online map for anonymous COVID-19 reporting

Bernard Trest said ‘COVID Reported’ initiative is about helping people protect themselves

People brave strong winds along the Ogden Point breakwater during wind warnings issued by Environment Canada along the south coast as a frontal system pushes across Vancouver Island during the first major storm of the year in Victoria, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conditions easing, ferry travel resumes after wind, rain batter B.C. coast

Just over 5,000 customers remained in the dark early Wednesday

United States’ Alex Turcotte (15) and Trevor Zegras (9) celebrate a goal against Canada during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game action in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
U.S. beats Canada 2-0 to capture gold at world junior hockey championship

Defending-champion Canadians settle for silver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward)
Vancouver’s real estate market up 22% in 2020, despite pandemic

December’s sales were almost 58 per cent higher than same month’s 10-year average

Rev. Andrew Halladay, the vicar at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Langley, sits in an empty pew on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. His church had to move online because of COVID-19 limits on public gatherings. Halladay is one of 38 church leaders in B.C. to sign a joint letter of support for provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Group of 38 B.C. church leaders ‘fully support’ Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix

Joint letter of support says they are ‘deeply disappointed’ by critical comments from some churches

A video released by Tabor Home in Abbotsford includes staff members holding photos of some of the 25 residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 during an outbreak that began in early November. (Video screengrab)
Tabor Home in Abbotsford releases video in memory of lives lost to COVID-19

Long-term care home pays tribute to 25 residents who died in outbreak

Mink are shown on a farm near Naestved, Denmark, Friday Nov. 6, 2020. British Columbia’s chief veterinarian says a Fraser Valley mink farmer personally decided to euthanize his remaining 1,000 animals after earlier tests confirmed the COVID-19 virus on three mink that died at the farm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests

Dr. Rayna Gunvaldsen says the operator was not ordered by the provincial government to euthanize the animals

Most Read