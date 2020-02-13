This woman, picture here in RCMP-provided surveillance video footage, allegedly robbed a Dairy Queen in Invermere on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. (RCMP)

Woman brandishing hammer allegedly robs B.C. Dairy Queen

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash

Mounties in the Columbia Valley are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed a Dairy Queen with a hammer in hand.

RCMP said they received a call just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday of a woman who entered an Invermere Dairy Queen holding a hammer and demanding money.

The woman allegedly left the restaurant with an unknown amount of cash, and then got into a car and drove away. No one was injured, Mounties said.

Based on surveillance video, police believe she is a Caucasian female, approximately 50-55 years of age, with medium-to-heavy build and long blonde hair. She was wearing dark clothing, dark running shoes and was carrying a hammer while wrapped in a large yellow blanket.

Anyone who saw anything is asked to call RCMP at 250-342-9292, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

