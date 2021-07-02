Extreme heat played a factor in an unprecedented amount of B.C. deaths this week, says chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.(Black Press Media files)

Extreme heat played a factor in an unprecedented amount of B.C. deaths this week, says chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.(Black Press Media files)

B.C. deaths triple over the past week, to 719, as a result of heat wave

Many of the deaths were among older individuals living alone in private residences

Extreme heat played a factor in an unprecedented amount of B.C. deaths this week, says chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.

From June 25 through July 1, BC Coroners Service recorded 719 deaths – three times the average amount reported in a typical week.

It’s likely the recent heat wave was “a significant contributing factor” to the rise in deaths, said Lapointe. The province saw temperatures rise into the 40s.

Many of the deaths were among older individuals living alone with minimal ventilation, Lapointe said.

“Please look out for family, friends and neighbours, particularly those who live alone.”

Starting Friday, BC Coroners Service reported seeing a downward trend form from the number of deaths reported in the past few days.

“We are hopeful this trend will continue,” said Lapointe, noting that some parts of the province continue to experience unusually high temperatures.

The death toll is expected to increase as more fatalities are reported to BC Coroners Service.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Heat wave

Previous story
Juniper Ridge wildfire in Kamloops flares back up

Just Posted

Read, register, and potentially win prizes. (FVRL/Special to The News)
ON THE PAGE: Libraries give added motivation to pick up a book

Linda Nelson stopped in at the Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows on Canada Day "to pause and reflect on the tragic loss of lives at residential schools." She wasn't the only one. Kate Barchard stopped for a quiet moment, as well, giving consent to share her picture. "Today was an important day for all of us to reflect on what has happened in the past to our First Nations people, and on how we can move forward with them," Nelson shared. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Canada Day 2021, a time for reflection

Flynn with his wife Nikki, and their two children. (GoFundMe photo)
GoFundMe for Maple Ridge man suffering from brain cancer raises 60k

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton