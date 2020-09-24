B.C. election campaign comes to Ridge Meadows Thursday

The twin cities commonly called Ridge Meadows will be visited by BC NDP leader John Horgan and BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson on Thursday.

Horgan will be joined by candidate for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Lisa Beare and the candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission Bob D’Eith to discuss the importance of childcare to families in B.C.

READ ALSO: Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

They will be at the CEED Centre in Maple Ridge at 9:30 a.m.

Wilkinson will be at the Wesbrooke seniors home in Pitt Meadows at 1 p.m.

He will be joined by candidate for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Cheryl Ashlie and for Maple Ridge-Mission Chelsa Meadus.

It is an early visit in the provincial election campaign, and both ridings swung from the Liberal Party to the NDP in the last election.



