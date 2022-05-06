Health-care workers have been facing high levels of stress and burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media files)

Health-care workers have been facing high levels of stress and burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. expands mental health support for health-care, social service workers

The province invested $735,000 to expand mental health support programs

Health-care and community service support workers in B.C. will now have access to increased mental health support.

The province has created two programs to meet the specific challenges facing health-care and community service workers called the Care to Speak and Care for Caregivers. B.C. is investing $735,000 to offer online peer support and targeted educational mental-health resources for health-care and community social services workers.

In a news release, the province said more than 76,000 workers have accessed the programs since 2020.

The province said the investment will help give more workers access to the program and increase availability and ways for health-care workers in long-term and continuing care to connect to peers who have experience in the sector and who have been trained in active listening and can provide mental-health supports.

READ MORE: ‘They are tired’: B.C. Nurses Union president talks about violence, burnout

“Many health-care and community social service workers have experienced distress, anxiety, grief, depression and trauma when responding to the COVID-19 and poisoned drug emergencies,” said Jonny Morris, CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association B.C. Division. “Care to Speak provides free, confidential emotional support by people who get it, and offers a bridge into other services like the provincial Mobile Response Team. If you are a care provider, reach out for support. If you know someone who is, share this resource and show you care.”

Care to Speak is available Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with additional hours on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mental health

Previous story
B.C. funds concept plan of new urban Indigenous education centre
Next story
Body of young B.C. woman missing since 2020 found in empty Vancouver home

Just Posted

Showstoppers Academy is putting on Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. (Special to The News)
Showstoppers back with Beauty and the Beast in Maple Ridge

From left: Aria Holland, 9, Michaela Hendrickson, 9, Reid Wishlow, 10, Aarnav Arora, 11, and Aubrey Silva, 9, formed team L’ttle Einsteins that won the Reading Link Challenge, Grand Challenge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge students win final reading challenge in regional library competition

Celia Pink took a few sunset pictures along the dikes near Sharpe Road in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sun setting over the dikes turns Pitt Meadows sky pink

Aliya Adomi (154) won the senior girls 100m race and the long jump for the host Maple Ridge Ramblers. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge secondary hosts annual Nick Wilkes track meet