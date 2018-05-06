B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Families using the BC Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program will get an extra nearly $100 this summer following a $750,000 boost from the province.

The coupon program provides weekly coupons to low-income British Columbians to buy local farmers’ market foods including fruits, vegetables, meat and fish.

The program, which rolled out as a pilot project in 2007, provided each family with $240 over the course of the summer.

This year, enrolled families will get $336 between June 11 and Oct. 31, as well as receiving nutrition and skill-building classes.

The coupons are good at 145 registered farmers’ markets across B.C.

“We know there are significant benefits as a result of this program, ranging from improved population health to economic activity,” said Wylie Bystedt, president of BC Association of Farmers’ Markets. “The program has increased and sustained the customer base for local and regional farmers, which in turn has allowed them to grow and diversify.”

