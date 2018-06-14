Mechanical problems with the rudder prompted two morning sailing cancellations (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Two ferry sailings cancelled between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Mechanical issues prompted two morning cancellations

B.C. Ferries has cancelled two sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen Thursday morning because of mechanical issues on the Queen of New Westminster.

The 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. were cancelled over problems the crew is experiencing with the rudder.

The 9 a.m. sailing was able to depart and was at 100 per cent capacity.

For the most recent service updates. visit bcferries.com

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
B.C. mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Just Posted

Letter: Better options for Royal Crescent

‘Cheaper to send the proposed 55 residents on an extended cruise.’

News Views: Whole now

Maple Ridge council’s salaries “increase” more than 20 in response to changes in federal tax laws.

Two ferry sailings cancelled between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Mechanical issues prompted two morning cancellations

Maple Ridge student wins provincial artwork award

Jet Robertson, 9, designed an award-winning poster about Traditional Knowledge and Medicine.

Former Maple Ridge teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

Maple Ridge logger takes worldwide title

Stirling Hart defeated nine-time reigning New Zealand champion in the Stihl TIMBERSPORTS Champions Trophy competition

FIFA World Cup begins today, get caught up on our last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

5 to start your day

RCMP scales back search for missing young man in Chilliwack Lake, storm causes flooding and more

Federal agriculture minister doesn’t close door on tweaking supply management

U.S. has made it clear it wants Canada’s control over price, supplies of dairy, eggs, chicken gone

Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday

Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with queen

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, travelled by a special royal train

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

Most Read