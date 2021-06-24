B.C. Ferries says online booking for foot passengers is now available for certain routes, including from Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

B.C. Ferries now offering online booking for foot passengers

Online booking for Tsawwassen–Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen–Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay–Departure Bay

Foot passengers travelling to and from the Lower Mainland and Nanaimo and Victoria areas will now have the option of booking their ferry trips online, says B.C. Ferries.

According to a press release, beginning today, June 24, customers sailing the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen-Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay routes will be able to book their trips in advance, allowing for faster check-in at the terminals.

“Customers booking in advance can redeem their booking using a self-serve kiosk or with a ticket agent in the foot passenger departures area of the Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay, Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay and Duke Point terminals,” said the press release. “There is no additional cost to book a prepaid foot passenger fare in advance.”

Seniors and student foot passengers can also book their fares online with a credit card, Visa Debit or Debit MasterCard to hold their booking and redeem their fare with an agent at the terminal. Seniors and students will need to show proof of age or student discount, respectively.

Adults and children can redeem bookings using the kiosks, allowing for limited contact between customers and employees, said B.C. Ferries. Some fares will only be redeemable by a ticket agent, although customers will be provided instructions with booking confirmation, it said.

B.C. Ferries also said it will limit the number of bookings initially.

