Workers picking 15 different types of fruits and vegetables including strawberries stand to earn more as their piece rates will rise starting Jan. 1 under a provincial mandate. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. fruit, berry growers now have to pay workers more

Provincially mandated increase came into effect Jan. 1 in response to rising inflation

Workers picking 15 different B.C. crops by hand stand to earn more next year.

The respective piece rates for 15 crops went up by 2.8 per cent on Jan. 1. The ministry of labour said in a release announcing the increase that it responds to the average inflation rate in British Columbia in 2021 and is consistent with the 2.8 per cent increase to the minimum hourly wage that came into effect on June 1, 2022.

RELATED: Central Saanich farms generated $24.1 million in revenue in 2021

The rate increase affects farms growing apples, apricots, beans, blueberries, Brussels sprouts, cherries, daffodils, grapes, mushrooms, peaches, pears, peas, prune plums, raspberries and strawberries.

While each of these crops have their own rates, workers picking them must be paid at least the minimum piece rate. The piece rate work equals the the piece rate times volume or weight picked.

Black Press will update this story, having reached out to provincial government’s ministry of labour for additional details about the reach of the rate as well the BC Agriculture Council for comment.

Agriculture

