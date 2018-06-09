Former Grade 10 Belmont student, Dorrian Wright, passed away Sunday. His best friend wants him to be remembered as an energetic, fun-loving person who would help anybody who needed it. (Photo courtesy of Kurtis Newell)

B.C. Grade 10 student who died of suspected overdose remembered

Best friend says Dorrian Wright of Greater Victoria was not a drug addict

Friends have confirmed the identify of the teen who died of a suspected drug overdose last weekend in the Greater Victoria area as Dorrian Wright.

RCMP in the West Shore area confirmed they were called to the sudden death of a 16-year-old boy on Sunday morning, but have not released his name.

Wright’s best friend, Kurtis Newell, remembers him as someone he could always count on, funny and spontaneous.

Newell was also Wright’s foster brother for two and a half years. He Wright wasn’t a bad kid or a drug addict, but confirmed that he overdosed at a party.

“Ever since Dorrian moved into the house, it was awesome. He was always there for me and I was always there for him. We were always there for each other,” Newell said.

“He was a great kid, he had a great life to live, he was always there for anybody that needed him.”

READ MORE: Grade 10 Belmont student dies from suspected overdose

Earlier this year, Newell moved out of the foster house he shared with Wright and moved back in with his mom. The two were still inseparable, and Wright would go to Newell’s house to hang out or spend the night.

Newell said Wright even helped him get over a drug problem — Newell used to be a “downtown kid,” with a severe addiction to meth and crack.

“If it wasn’t for Dorrian, I probably wouldn’t be here right now.” he said. “He helped me so much, he came downtown with my brother, picked me up and took me back to Langford.”

For three weeks, while Newell was going through withdrawals, Wright never left his side, noting it’s hard to think about how much Wright helped him at that time. Newell said if he felt triggered to relapse, he would talk to Wright, and Wright was always there.

Newell said he feels as though he could have prevented Wright’s passing or that he should have protected him.

“I feel like if I was there, then he’d still be there today,” Newell said, adding he lived just a few doors down from where Wright is believed to have died.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Mr. Peacock from Iowa willing to take Surrey under his wing

Just Posted

Burnett Fellowship hosts car boot sale Saturday

Proceeds feeding children through Maple Ridge’s Stafish Pack program

Mission girl, 16, arrested after ‘reckless tour’ of downtown Vancouver

Police say they have recommended charges and are investigating an alleged hit-and-run

Mr. Peacock from Iowa willing to take Surrey under his wing

Peacock expert once helped Hugh Hefner with some problem birds at his Playboy Mansion

Meeting scheduled about new Maple Ridge fire hall

Neighbours invited to June 25 open house

MacDuff’s Call: A closer look at our taxes

Property tax notices have started to land in mailboxes.

Torch Run for Special Olympics

RCMP and Special Olympic athletes took part in two kilimetre run

Trump gives relationship with G7 countries a 10-out-of-10

U.S. president defends wanting to bring Russia back to an expanded G8

Vancouver’s ‘conversion therapy’ ban more than symbolic: experts

City passes bylaw that bans techniques that try to persuade people to change sexual orientation

FIFA World Cup preview: France, Denmark poised to push through Group C

Young, star-studded French team have high hopes for World Cup

Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec, 4 B.C. tickets win Max Millions prizes

$60 million Lotto Max jackpot won by a single ticket

Dub Dynasty: Warriors sweep Cavs for second straight NBA title

Durant named MVP as Golden State beats Cleveland

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

Judge rules against throwing out charges in case where cop stuffed cash in sock

Abbotsford man charged with drug offences loses bid for stay of proceedings

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Most Read