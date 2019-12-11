Rainbow spray from two humpback whales in Work Channel, British Columbia. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

A whale watching guide has been ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and complete community service for venturing too close to a humpback whale in Prince Rupert – marking the first conviction under new federal marine protection laws.

Scott Babcock was found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at a distance of less than 100 metres on July 19, 2018, along the Work Channel located roughly 50 kilometres north of Prince Rupert. He was initially spotted by conservation fishery officers on patrol in an unmarked vessel.

Babcock was handed down his sentence in August in a provincial courtroom in Prince Rupert.

This is the first conviction under the Fisheries Act since officials amended marine mammal regulations and increased the original 100 metre minimum approach distance to 200 metres for whales, dolphins and porpoises in August 2018.

The North Pacific humpback whale was deemed a threatened species in 2005.

More to come.

