British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry views the Murals of Gratitude exhibition in Vancouver, on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

B.C. public health officials reported 115 new COVID-19 cases for Oct. 7, consistent with recent daily totals that have been traced mostly to community exposures.

There are no new coronavirus-related deaths or health care facility outbreaks, with three active in acute-care and 15 in long-term or assisted living facilities. There are 1,387 active cases province-wide, and 3,042 people under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases, and 8,296 people who recovered after positive tests.

Most of the new tests are reported in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, with a single new case each for Island Health, Northern Health and Interior Health.

“As we come up to Thanksgiving this weekend, it’s important to remember that while many things have changed and we have faced many challenges, we still have much to be thankful for,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement. “Let’s show our gratitude by doing a small kindness for a friend, neighbour or family member. Reaching out virtually by phone, helping with a small task or sending a care package tells people in your life and community that you care.”

RELATED: New COVID-19 cases surge in Quebec, Ontario

RELATED: Canadian businesses more ‘fragile’ than spring

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Motorcycle crash on Lougheed sends rider to hospital Tuesday
Next story
BC VOTES: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows candidates sent questionnaires

Just Posted

BC VOTES: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows candidates sent questionnaires

The community newspaper has sent packages to candidates. If they haven’t received them, get them here

Food truck fest makes last stop of the season in Maple Ridge

Seven food trucks will serve delicious drive-thru grub at Albion Fairgrounds Oct. 10-11

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Maple Ridge

After interaction with RCMP officer, driver went off the road

Key battleground ridings in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Party leaders campaigning in ridings NDP flipped in 2017 election

Motorcycle crash on Lougheed sends rider to hospital Tuesday

Third bike crash in five days in Fraser Valley, two caused fatalities

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

VIDEO: All Canadians will get COVID-19 vaccine for free, Trudeau confirms

Approved vaccine is still months away, multiple clinical trials ongoing

Mother dog, 10 puppies seized by BC SPCA after being beaten, force-fed drugs and alcohol

All 10 puppies, estimated to be two weeks old, and the mother dog are doing well

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Couple faces 69 charges related to CBSA Surrey immigration fraud investigation

A couple who were directors of Can-Asia Immigration Consulting to make first appearance in Surrey provincial court on Tuesday

Fraser Valley metal sculptor looking for buyer for $350K falcon

Kevin Stone was supposed to bring 3,000-pound bird to luxury show in Vegas, but it was cancelled

Murder charges filed after body discovered in Mission arson case

Van Chau Nguyen, 60, charged with first degree murder, arson, forceful confinement and assault

Most Read