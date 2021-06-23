Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. health officials say mixing mRNA vaccines is safe, effective

Dr. Bonnie Henry says Moderna and Pfizer are interchangeable

British Columbia’s provincial health officer is encouraging anyone who is offered a different COVID-19 vaccine than the one they first received to take it.

Dr. Bonnie Henry says fluctuating vaccine supply means if you received Pfizer-BioNTech, you may be offered Moderna for your second shot, or vice versa, and she says health officials are confident both vaccines are safe, effective and interchangeable.

Henry made the comment as she announced a sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and clusters.

She says 56 new infections were confirmed Tuesday and there were no new deaths.

There were 1,150 active cases of whom 111 people were in hospital, including 41 in critical care.

Henry says more than one million people have been fully vaccinated in the province and about 77.7 per cent of adults in B.C. have received their first dose.

“With the millions of doses of vaccines delivered in Canada and across the world, we are confident that both of these mRNA vaccines are safe and effective and can be used interchangeably,” Henry says.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Risk-assessment tool for fully vaccinated people coming soon, Tam promises

Coronavirus

Previous story
Stranded kite surfer rescued 4 km off White Rock shore
Next story
B.C. study probes if more time in the shade as a child prevents skin cancer in adulthood

Just Posted

ARMS president Ken Stewart and director John Dale on the banks of the Alouette River where the subdivision has been approved. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge council approves controversial riverfront subdivision

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministeries team celebrates the first inaugural Ride for Hope. (Special to The News)
60 bikers ride from Maple Ridge to Hope to promote awareness of Salvation Army services

The BC SPCA is warning pet owners not to leave pets in parked vehicles. (BC SPCA/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge vet sounding the alarm about the dangers of impending heat wave

Homeless are at risk for heat exhaustion and dehydration during the Lower Mainland heat wave. (File photo)
Salvation Army looking out for Maple Ridge homeless during heat wave