Enver Creeks robotics students (standing, left to right): Owen Gil, Jaideep Spall, Jackie Le, Arsh Jassal, Arianna Talento, Jashan Virdi, Madhurjot Sohi, Ritam Singal, Ali Waraich, Sukhraj Purewal, Abhay Cheema and Arman Randhawa. Sitting (left to right): Satvik Garg an and Ritvik Joshi. (Submitted photo)

Enver Creek Secondary

B.C. high school robotics team ranked first in the world for programming

The Surrey team was also named tournament finalists at VEX Robotics Competition on Feb. 1

  • Feb. 19, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

SURREY, B.C. – Enver Creek Secondary’s senior robotics team (4549B) has been ranked first in the world for its programming skills.

The team’s skills topped the 25-team field at the VEX Robotics Competition at Port Moody’s Heritage Woods Secondary Feb. 1, where they were also named tournament finalists and won the Inspire Award.

Coached by teacher Reuben Heredia, Enver Creek’s 4549A team was fourth overall at “skills” and were named tournament semi-finalists, while team 4549D was a quarter-finalist at its second tournament ever.

Enver Creek has a robotics program which consists of five teams of between three to five students.

“Students compete in the VEX Robotics Competition and attend provincial qualifiers once or twice a month on the weekends,” explained Heredia. “They build, code and test between eight to 15 hours a week, mostly after school time, in preparation as each tournament is an opportunity to go to provincials and ultimately represent Canada at the World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.”

“Last year, our seniors qualified for the VEX World Championships on the strength of their robot skills score which was 14th in the world out of over 10,000 teams,” added Heredia. “This year, two of our five teams have qualified for the provincial championship and with some hard work and a bit of luck, the other three teams may qualify at the upcoming tournament at Enver Creek, Sunday, Feb. 24.”

Anyone who would like to support the Enver Creek robotics team can attend the Enver Competition “and/or they can donate to the Enver Creek Robotics program using surrey schools’ online donation: surreyschools.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Index. The fund destination would be “Enver Creek” and they should mention “Enver Creek Robotics” in the message,” said Heredia.


