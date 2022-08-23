A Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation after a hiker fell 100 feet off a cliff in a B.C. provincial park. (Nick Zupan photo)

A Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation after a hiker fell 100 feet off a cliff in a B.C. provincial park. (Nick Zupan photo)

B.C. hiker transported to hospital after falling 100 feet off a cliff

Coquitlam Search and Rescue responded to the call for help around 8 p.m. Monday (Aug. 22)

Coquitlam Search and Rescue received a call last night (Aug. 22) to save a hiker who had fallen 100 feet off a cliff near Barton Point in Indian Arm Provincial Park.

In a social media post, Coquitlam Search and Rescue said the hiker’s partner confirmed the fallen hiker was in and out of consciousness after the fall.

Crews responded both on foot and using all-terrain vehicles. But due to the nature of the injuries, a Canadian Forces 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron from Comox was activated to perform a nighttime hoist operation.

The hiker was air lifted to the Vancouver Airport and transferred to BC Emergency Health Services shortly after midnight.

BCEHS declined to comment on the status of the hiker’s injuries.

READ MORE: Military dealing with gap in search-and-rescue services due to new procurement delay

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Single mothers group challenges B.C. government stance on legal aid system

Just Posted

Danielle Spraggs, Thelma Rodriguez, Ali El Massri, Amy Shaw, Tristan Kennedy, John Barnes with Bill Dingwall after the 2021 Community Service Awards. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows taking nominations for community service awards

Some of WorkSafeBC tips for employers during extreme heat events is: to monitor heat conditions and ensure workers do not work alone; make sure there is first-aid coverage and that emergency procedures are in place; and to determine appropriate work/rest cycles. (WorkSafeBC/Facebook)
Workers on Pitt Meadows film set fall ill because of heat

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Pitt River Bridge. (The News)
Motorcyclist fatally collides with machinery on Pitt River Bridge

Three Burrards with their silver medals from the nationals: Dawson Malawsky, Tristan Windsor and Silas Gagnon. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge players prominent with Team BC squads

Pop-up banner image