B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

Six sticks of dynamite seized

On May 18, a 100 Mile House homeowner was working on his house when he located what was believed to be dynamite in the crawl space.

The homeowner reported it to local police who in turn reported the finding to the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) in Surrey.

Members of the EDU flew up immediately, attended the residence and confirmed it was explosives and seized the six sticks of dynamite. EDU safely disposed of the dynamite.

RELATED: Homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

This is an example of how to appropriately deal with found explosives. If any finds what they believe to be dynamite, blasting caps call the local RCMP as they can become very unstable if deteriorated and then moved. The EDU is specially trained in how to deal and safely dispose of these items.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Anti-SOGI B.C. school trustee’s lawsuit against BCTF president could be in court soon
Next story
One year later: $5.2M used to help Grand Forks families after devastating floods

Just Posted

BREAKING: Person falls from third-storey balcony in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance landed near SRT.

Variety Plus pokes fun at camping in the golden years

Many other events planned for Seniors Week

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini group’s Pitt Meadows berry farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues.

MRSS Grade 11 student 2019 Lynn Papp winner

Simon Miyashita celebrated for his work in community.

LETTERS: We need ‘positive’ driving near east Maple Ridge schools

‘Neighbours increasingly frustrated with cars parked in front of their driveways.’

VIDEO: Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

After 11 deaths, the country said it would still not restrict permits

More court delays for retired Canadian military clerk accused of sex assault, voyeurism

Man was tried in September 2018 but faces military red tape on decision

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

Baby was in car that was shot at during Vancouver rush hour

Police are investigating the attempted murder on Monday at Marine Way at Boundary

B.C. Liberals, Greens team up to defeat NDP construction raid plan

Allowing union takeovers every summer went against expert advice

Feds suspend Allergan’s licence for textured breast implants due to cancer risk

Health Canada said the implants heightened the risk of BIA-ALCL, a type non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Most Read