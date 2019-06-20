Premier John Horgan says a report on caribou recovery recommends the pause to allow for consultation with communities, industries and First Nations. (Black PRess Media files)

B.C. temporarily halts resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

The British Columbia government plans to sign a caribou protection strategy while it imposes an interim moratorium on new resource development in areas where the animals are struggling for survival.

READ MORE: Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

Premier John Horgan says a report on caribou recovery recommends the pause to allow for consultation with communities, industries and First Nations.

The report released today by Blair Lekstrom, a former Liberal member of the legislature, makes 14 recommendations.

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades.

The government says stopping what it describes as “new high-impact forestry and mining activities” is necessary while a management plan is developed.

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson says the government is protecting caribou herds and limiting the potential economic impact.

In April, Horgan said the issue of temporary protection for the caribou had inflamed passions over a lack of understanding about saving the animals.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip
Next story
Vaping among Canadian teens spiked 74 per cent in one year: study

Just Posted

Yennadon site could become employment lands

Maple Ridge planners looking at commercial/industrial development

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at Maple Ridge school

Students at James Cameron School reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

Scorpion, first brought to Maple Ridge vet, gives birth after hitching ride in woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought it home from trip to Cuba

Maple Ridge man faces deportation over father’s honour-killing conviction

Father lied to immigration, was later acquitted of charges in Jassi Sidhu’s murder

LETTER: The good and bad at Ridge Meadows Hospital

‘I drove to the hospital and paid $6.50 for parking.’

Scorpion, first brought to Maple Ridge vet, gives birth after hitching ride in woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought it home from trip to Cuba

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

B.C. temporarily halts resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

B.C. sculptor depicts epic eagle battle in latest piece that took 2,500 hours

Clasped in one of the raptor’s talons is each one’s desire: a living venomous diamondback rattlesnake

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Commercial fishers in B.C. now required to wear life-jackets on deck: WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC reports 24 work-related deaths in the commercial fishing industry between 2007 and 2018

Rossland boy finds human kindness sweet as honey after beehive destroyed

Family overwhelmed by kind offerings of strangers all across B.C.

Most Read