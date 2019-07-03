B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (Black Press files)

B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home

The province is giving seniors and their families more options in way it operates long-term care wait lists, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Wednesday.

According to the health ministry, the changes will let seniors and their families pick up to three preferred care homes instead of taking the first one that is available.

The waitlist will work on a first come, first serve basis where those who have been waiting the longest get first access. Seniors can also opt for an interim care home while they wait for their preferred options to become available.

In addition, seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home, with supports.

“While a person is waiting for availability of their preferred care home, they will have more time to accept or decline a move into an interim care home,” Dix said. “Previously they had two days to decide. We are now extending that to three days if the interim care home is the best option for them.

“In addition, with few exceptions, the people who have been on the wait list the longest will have the highest priority to be placed in a care home.

While on wait list for their preferred home, people have the option of waiting in an interim care home, or in the community with supports, while remaining on all the wait lists for their preferred care homes.

Other changes made to longterm care legislation in B.C. include bringing into effect the need for seniors to provide consent before they are placed into longterm care.

The move was applauded by the BC Care Providers Association.

“BCCPA has been advocating for these changes for some time. We feel that these adaptations will go a long way in giving seniors more choice in the care they receive, which is fundamental to person-centred care,” said CEO Daniel Fontaine.

Fontaine noted that now seniors could choose care homes that are closer to amenities or their children and reduce their feeling of social isolation.

ALSO READ: B.C. funds pilot program to get more seniors doing gymnastics

ALSO READ: Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
About 10 per cent opioid users report ‘problematic use’: survey
Next story
Gangster Jarrod Bacon denied parole after prison conflict

Just Posted

Contingency fund will be used as Maple Ridge Leisure Centre faces another delay

Total tab could now rise to $12.4 million.

Maple Ridge, province talk long-term housing for homeless

MLA says government trying to respond

Ridge Meadows BMX racers off to nationals

Pair were on the podium at provincials in Pitt Meadows last month

Emerging Maple Ridge artist awarded scholarship

Emilie Nunez earns large scale solo art exhibition, $2,000

Pitt Meadows apologizes to Katzie artist

City says using art over creator’s objection was administrative error

$1 million for new child-care centre in Maple Ridge

Will be part of new Albion Community Centre

Police uniforms banned from Victoria Pride Parade

Following in footsteps of Vancouver, police can participate – but without uniforms

RCMP officer fires gun in Surrey neighbourhood confrontation

Langley officer fires gun after investigation leads to Surrey

B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Metro Vancouver’s benchmark home price dips below $1M in June

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says region seeing an ‘expectation gap’ vs. buyers and sellers

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Most Read