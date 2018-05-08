(Kristyn Anthony/Vic News)

B.C. invests $5M for new school playground equipment

51 schools to benefit from the new program this year around the province

The province of British Columbia announced today it will begin investing up to $5 million each year into new playground equipment for schools.

Students at 51 schools this year will have new equipment when they return in September, as part of the new, ongoing Playground Equipment Program.

“All students deserve quality, safe and accessible playgrounds at school, regardless of how much their parents can fundraise,” said Premier John Horgan, during Tuesday afternoon’s announcement from Quadra Elementary School in Victoria.

“That’s why we’re lifting the burden off of parents by investing $5 million today, and every year moving forward, to build playgrounds where they are needed.”

The money will go to local school districts to buy new or replace older playground equipment.

This year 26 schools will receive $90,000 for standard equipment and 25 schools will receive $105,000 for a universally accessible playground.

“I’ve heard from parents that they need relief from fundraising tens of thousands of dollars for playground equipment — that’s a lot of bake sales and bottle drives for today’s busy parents,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education.

“Today, we’re delivering this fund to help parents, and provide access to communities that don’t have the fundraising capacity to buy the play equipment students need.”

Much of the fundraising responsibility in the past had fallen to parent advisory councils, according to the province, and those schools without fundraising capabilities were often left without another option.

Playgrounds are being funded based on greatest need, following an application by school districts earlier this year. Priority was given to those schools without a current playground, and then to those with aging facilities.

The province said those districts that did not receive funding this year will receive funding next year, if they apply for it.

A complete list of those schools receiving funding can be found here.

– With files from Kristyn Anthony


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
