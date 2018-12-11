In this courtroom sketch, Meng Wanzhou, left, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies speaks to her lawyer David Martin during a bail hearing at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, on Monday, December 10, 2018. (Jane Wolsak/The Canadian Press)

UPDATE: B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei executive wanted by U.S.

Meng Wanzhou was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport

President Donald Trump says he would consider intervening in the Justice Department’s case against a top Chinese executive if it would be in the interest of U.S. national security and help forge a trade deal with China.

Trump told Reuters in an interview Tuesday at the White House that if he thinks it would be good for what will “certainly be the largest trade deal ever made” he would intervene if necessary.

A Canadian court granted bail on Tuesday to the top executive of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. She was arrested at the United States’ request in a case that has set off a diplomatic furor among the three countries and complicated high-stakes U.S.-China trade talks.

A Canadian judge is setting a string of conditions on a top Chinese executive facing possible extradition to the U.S. while releasing her on $10 million Canadian-dollar bail.

Meng Wanzhou is required her to wear an ankle bracelet, surrender her passports, stay in Vancouver and its suburbs and confine herself to one of her two Vancouver homes from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Justice William Ehrcke of the Supreme Court of British Columbia says he is satisfied Meng, a well-educated businesswomen with letters of reference, does not pose a flight risk.

Meng is the chief financial officer of telecommunications giant Huawei and also the daughter of its founder. She was detained at the request of the U.S. during a layover at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1 — the same day that Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping of China agreed to a 90-day cease-fire in a trade dispute that threatens to disrupt global commerce.

The U.S. has accused Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment in Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. It also says that Meng and Huawei misled banks about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

On Monday, China detained a former Canadian diplomat in Beijing in apparent retaliation.

