File photo. (Pixabay)

File photo. (Pixabay)

B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Editor’s note: The names used here are not the individuals’ real names and were provided by the court.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has added a third parent for a child that already has a mother and father.

Justice Sandra Wilkinson made the decision Friday to allow Eliza and Bill, who are the biological parents of Clarke, 2, to add Olivia, their third partner, to the child’s birth certificate as a legal parent.

According to court documents, Eliza and Bill have lived together and been partners since the early 2000s. They met Olivia in 2013 and began a romantic relationship with her in 2016, and she moved in a year later.

“The petitioners are in a relationship known in the polyamory community as a triad,’” Wilkinson stated. “As the petitioners explain, to them this means that they each have a relationship with one another and each of their relationships with each other are considered equal.”

Court documents state that while it’s unclear if all three people were committed to the idea of Olivia being a “full parent” prior to Eliza’s pregnancy, at some point during the nine months all three agreed she would be fully involved. The judge said that Olivia had a “very active role” in preparing for the child’s birth, including inducing lactation so she could breastfeed.

“In fact, Olivia was the first parent to feed Clarke after he was born,” Wilkinson stated. Olivia also took four weeks off, unpaid, to be with the baby and family after birth.

WIlkinson noted that by all accounts, the triad has been living life like any other family; sharing parental duties, taking trips together, visiting all three families and adjusting their parenting due to the impact of COVID-19.

“It is not disputed that Clarke is being raised by three loving, caring, and extremely capable individuals,” Wilkinson stated. “Unlike many family law matters which come before the court, this is not an instance of family members taking adverse positions. The petitioners are in agreement that Olivia should be recognized as Clarke’s legal parent, alongside Eliza and Bill.”

The family found themselves before the court because the Family Law Act does not allow for a third parent to be legally added, “unless that child is conceived using assisted reproduction.” Clarke was conceived naturally.

Wilkinson did not agree with B.C.’s Attorney General, who had said that Olivia being declared the child’s guardian would achieve what the family wanted.

“There are clear and tangible differences between being a parent and being a guardian, evidenced, in part, by the legislature’s decision to distinguish between these two roles with separate designations,” she stated. “A parentage declaration is also a symbolic recognition of a parent-child relationship. This difference should not be minimized.”

Wilkinson she would “declare that Olivia is Clarke’s legal parent, alongside Eliza and Bill, and that his birth registration be amended accordingly by the Vital Statistics Agency.”

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Parenting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investigating if shooting, stabbing near Coquitlam mall linked to gang conflict
Next story
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Just Posted

The Triple O’s restaurant on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge has been closed by a COVID-19 outbreak, but the service station remains open. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Three Maple Ridge businesses closed by COVID-19 outbreaks

Chrysler dealership, Triple O’s, Cann-Amm Exports hit by virus

Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire at Haney Place Mall on Tuesday afternoon. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Pickup ‘exploded’ into flames in downtown Maple Ridge

Engine burst into flames in Haney Place Mall parking lot

Bouquets for Baba volunteer Jan Hickman, right, puts up a display for their Mother’s Day campaign at Therapy. (Special to The News)
Bouquets needed for Ridge Meadows babas

Mother’s Day campaign to inspire donations for one or two years

Heather Treleaven. (Special to The News)
Honouree highlights work of Maple Ridge dementia task force

IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s in May

A local resident is frustrated at the inconsistency of restrictions. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows woman wonders why filming allowed but kids activities on hold

The longer this goes on, the grumpier people will get, writer says

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

A roller coaster at Vancouver’s Playland at the PNE.
Playland delays reopening over B.C. travel ban COVID-19 concerns

British Columbians are being discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

HAVAN Award nominated home in Langley (Black Press Media Files)
Everyone invited to watch 2021 HAVAN Awards gala at home this Friday

Awards for housing excellence available to attend digitally alongside entertainment and contents

Mounties are currently investigating whether another Coquitlam shooting is connected to the recent string of gang violence and killings in the Lower Mainland. (Phil McLachlan)
RCMP investigating if shooting, stabbing near Coquitlam mall linked to gang conflict

Sgt. Paul Vadik confirmed both events, a Monday afternoon stabbing and shooting in Coquitlam, appear to be connected

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Most Read